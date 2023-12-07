Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Anthropologie
Bistro Tile Margot Monogram Mug
$14.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Maison Balzac
Pomponette Flutes
BUY
$129.00
Maison Balzac
Frank Green
Ceramic Reusable Cup
BUY
$46.95
Frank Green
Huskee
Huskeecup & Lid
BUY
$20.00
Huskee
Le Creuset
Mini Round Baking Dish
BUY
$32.00
Nordstrom
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Bistro Tile Margot Monogram Mug
BUY
$14.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Holiday Cocktails
BUY
$13.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Cassia Wedge Tall Boots
BUY
$199.95
$280.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Bistro Tile Monogram Old Fashioned Glass
BUY
$28.00
Anthropologie
More from Kitchen
Maison Balzac
Pomponette Flutes
BUY
$129.00
Maison Balzac
Frank Green
Ceramic Reusable Cup
BUY
$46.95
Frank Green
Huskee
Huskeecup & Lid
BUY
$20.00
Huskee
Le Creuset
Mini Round Baking Dish
BUY
$32.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted