Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Anthropologie
Birthstone Pearl Drop Earrings
$38.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
These birthstone earrings add an eclectic detail to any outfit. Best of all? They make a whimsical gift for someone special on your list this season.
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Amos Mug
$12.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Seven Days Of Self-care Advent Calendar
$38.00
$22.80
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Composite Agate Cheese Board
$78.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Himalayan Salt Oil Warmer
$34.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted