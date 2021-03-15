Birkenstock

Birkenstock X Proenza Schouler Milano Leather Sandals

Birkenstock's black Milano sandals are reinterpreted with Proenza Schouler's signature yellow topstitching as part of the labels' collaboration. They have Velcro-fastened, patent-leather straps and rest on the distinctive foot-cradling insole. Wear them as the effortless complement to laid-back and directional edits alike. Shown here with Proenza Schouler White Label Shirred broderie-anglaise cotton midi dress, Jil Sander Sombrero medium leather tote bag and Sophie Buhai Double-hoop gold-vermeil and faux-pearl earrings. Product number: 1344159