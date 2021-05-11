Birkenstock

Arizona White Birko Flor

$99.95

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Be Stylishly Healthy in Birkenstock Arizona White Birko-Flor Shoes Keep your feet in top shape by upgrading your casual look with Birkenstock Arizona white Birko-Flor shoes. Add these to your mix of laid-back footwear and experience benefits such as a soft leather-like lining, molded insoles, and a flexible outsole. Exercise your legs as you go about your daily routine in Birkenstock Arizona sandals with ergonomic features, including a sculpted insole and enhanced toe bar. Massage your feet every time you take a walk, and experience the suede-lined footbed that molds to the bottom of your foot. The high toe bar encourages your foot to grip the sandal, giving your legs a workout that improves circulation. Not available on other women's active sandals, the EVA outsole on the Birkenstock flexes with your foot, and absorbs the impact of your steps. Also, the cork footbed of Birkenstock shoes is anatomically correct to support your foot health, and is completely renewable and sustainable. Improve your gait as the deep heel cups keep your feet in place, helping to evenly distribute pressure across your feet. When it comes to leather sandals, Birkenstock features a soft yet durable acrylic and polyamide felt upper that offers a leather-like feel. Walk without slipping out of your sandals, as both straps have buckles you can adjust for a customized fit. The Arizona Birko-Flor women's leather sandals feature moisture-wicking material that keeps your feet dry and comfortable during prolonged wear. The sandals come in a range of colors to match your tastes, from basic black to classic white. Enjoy worry free shopping with free shipping and 365-day returns. To inquire about our products and services, contact our dedicated customer service team anytime. Find two-strap, ankle strap, or T-strap sandals and casual shoes that combine comfort and fashion in our collection of women's shoes.