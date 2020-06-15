Eva Solo

Bird Feeder Tube Wall Mounted

Help the small birds in winter by ensuring they have enough food to eat. The wall-mounted bird feeder tube provides easy access to the feed, because the tube is equipped with a perch for the small birds to land on when feeding. When empty, its easy to refill the tube with fresh feed through the large filling hole at the back. Simply hang the bird feeder tube from a screw, nail or a hook on a wall, tree or fence. The bird feeder tube is completely weather-resistant and can be used all year. It is easy to clean with a damp cloth.