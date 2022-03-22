Biologique Recherche

Masque Vip O2

$152.00

At Joanna Czech

Masque VIP O2 is a refreshing and oxygenating anti-pollution mask. It contains marine elastin to moisturize, white clay to purify, Biologique Recherche Oxygenating Complex to brighten, essential fatty acids of omega 3 & 6 to moisturize and cucumber extract to calm and soothe. While cell regeneration and revitalization are Masque VIP 02's main attributes, it will also tone your skin and lessen dark circles under the eye area. Recommended for stressed, devitalized and dull skin conditions.