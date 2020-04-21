Almay

Biodegradable Micellar Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes

$5.99

At Ulta Beauty

Enjoy all the things you love about micellar water facial cleansers, plus the convenience and portability of makeup remover towelettes-now in an eco-friendly form that's just as friendly to your skin and eyes! Almay's 100% Biodegradable Micellar Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes are made from plant-based fibers that have been sustainably sourced and infused with gentle micellar molecules that just love to release makeup, dirt, and oil from your skin with the most delicate touch, no matter your skin type. (These facial cleansing towelettes can even be used by those with sensitive skin and eyes, and those who wear contact lenses). Almay Biodegradable, Face Makeup Remover Wipes infused with micellar water make taking off even the toughest makeup a breeze. Includes 25 Towelettes.