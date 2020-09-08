Bijoux Indiscrets

Bijoux Indiscrets Magnifique Whip Necklace

$26.99

Buy Now Review It

Small golden chains that stir the imagination both of the wearer and the beholder. An accessory that adds a sensual touch to your look, uncovers secret fantasies and awakens desire. Seduction is present in every little detail! - Reversible. You choose how you want to wear the accessory; you can tie it in front or in back. - Sensuality steps out! The perfect accessory for adding a sensual touch to your look. - 100% adjustable! The chains of the chain shoulders & back jewerly are adjustable. - Wear it with your evening outfit, lingerie or simply with your skin. - Make a splash! Wear it with sexy lingerie and nipple pasties. - Exclusive design by Bijoux Indiscrets. - Design inspired by the sensuous dancers in New York cabarets, where seduction is present in every detail. - Play without fear! There is no nickel in them so they will not cause any allergic reactions. - The appearance of our jewerly is deceiving; turn them into the instruments you need to get started in soft bondage.