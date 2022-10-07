BioBidet

SLEEK AND STURDY: Increase the function and beauty of your bathroom with the latest bidet attachment from Bio Bidet. This reinforced and stylish design is 50% thinner than competing products. EXCLUSIVE DESIGN: The tilted control panel is designed to compliment both your bathroom and your body. Simply turn the comfort grip control knob to activate your preferred spray. P.S.P.C Technology DUAL NOZZLE SPRAY OPTIONS: Clean in comfort with refreshing spray patterns for him and her. Easily adjust the bidet spray with the responsive water pressure controls. BUILT TO LAST: Designed for an easy DIY installation, the SlimEdge bidet attachment features a quality design brass valve and inlet, alongside a braided metal water supply hose and certified built-in check valve. INDUSTRY LEADER: Buy with confidence from the industry leader in bidet seats and attachments – Bio Bidet. The SlimEdge bidet attachment features a one year manufacturer’s warranty.