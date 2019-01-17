Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Attico

Bicolor Crepe And Satin Enverse Wrap Dress

$1385.00
At Neiman Marcus
The Attico dress with satin bodice and waist, featuring contrast crepe skirt. Surplice neckline. Long sleeves. Self-tie sash wraps skirt. Column silhouette. Midi length. Acetate/viscose. Made in Italy. About The Designer
Featured in 1 story
16 Long Sleeve Black Tie Dresses
by Michelle Li