Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Byredo
Bibliothèque Eau De Parfum
$190.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A library-inspired scent with notes of peach, plum and vanille, and patchouli.
Featured in 1 story
The Scents We Want To Smell Like For All Of 2019
by
Erika Stalder
Need a few alternatives?
Dolce & Gabbana
Light Blue Eau De Toilette Spray 1.6 Oz
$85.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Philosophy
Pure Grace Nude Rose Eau De Toilette
$49.00
from
Sephora
BUY
D.S. & Durga
Perfume In "silent Grove"
$98.00
from
D.S. & Durga
BUY
Cartier
Déclaration Gift Set
$100.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Byredo
Byredo
Bibliotheque Candle
$85.00
from
Violet Grey
BUY
Byredo
Cotton Poplin Candle
$85.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Byredo
Cuir Obscur Hair Perfume
£50.00
from
Harrods
BUY
Byredo
Gypsy Water Hair Perfume
£50.00
from
Space NK
BUY
More from Fragrance
Ariana Grande
Thank U, Next Eau De Parfum
$62.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
L'Artisan Parfumeur
Le Chant De Camargue Eau De Parfum
$165.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Lancôme
Idôle Le Parfum
$96.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Jo Malone London
Poppy & Barley Cologne
$140.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Fragrance
Fragrance
7 Cannabis Fragrances That Won’t Make You Smell Like Burning Man
Fragrances have historically been separated into four distinct families: floral, fresh, woody, or spicy. However, in 2019, it should come as little
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
Bath & Body Works Is Having A Huge Fall Candle Sale — & Everythin...
In true Bath & Body Works fashion, the candle emporium has just dropped the biggest sale we've seen in quite some time — $5.95 single-wick candles —
by
Megan Decker
Fragrance
Why Palo Santo Is More Than Just A "Fragrance Trend"
There it was, sitting in my email inbox: a subject line calling out "the next big ingredient in fragrance." I was taken aback — and not because the
by
Thatiana Diaz
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted