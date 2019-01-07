Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
Trois

Bianca Top

$215.00
At Trois
The Bianca top! Featuring a sweat heart neckline, peekaboo cut out, side zipper and and adjustable straps. Nude - 100% Cupro Dry Clean Only. Model is 5'10.5 and is wearing a size 0. SIZE GUIDE
Featured in 1 story
The 16 Best Going Out Tops
by Michelle Li