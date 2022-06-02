Too Faced

Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara

$27.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara is an intensely black volumizing mascara for the sexiest, most defined lashes possible. Benefits Hourglass shaped brush separates, coats, and curls each lash to voluptuous perfection Formula thickens, lengthens, and curls after just one coat Formula delivers a deep, intense black Vegan Cruelty free Paraben free Better Than Sex is a 2020 Readers' Choice Award Winner Better Than Sex is the #1 mascara in America* *Source: The NPD Group, Inc./U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Makeup Product Sales, December 2019-November 2020 Features 97% said this mascara creates a false lash effect* 100% saw dramatic volume* 100% saw longer lashes* *In a consumer study of 30 women after 3 coats of mascara Key Ingredients Film-Forming Polymers: To lock curl in place Acacia Senegal Tree Extract: To set volume Collagen: Imparts a plumping effect Unique peptides: To condition lashes