Trinny London

Better Off

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Trinny London

Cleans thoroughly Natural quillaja and oat amino acids work to cleanse makeup, SPF, dirt and pollution while being kind to your skin instead of leaving it tight Leaves skin glowing Lactic acid + malic acid (AHA exfoliants) help to slosh away dead skin cells to create even skin texture and a smooth, glowing canvas for the rest of your routine Exfoliates gently Lactobionic acid (a PHA exfoliant) is known to gently exfoliate and hydrate so you don’t feel like you have to immediately run for your moisturiser Conditions skin Natural inulin helps to create the perfect environment for your good microflora to thrive in