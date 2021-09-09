Better Love

Rabbit Lily Vibrator

$199.99 $58.79

An Ella Paradis Exclusive! Looking for an intense climax with all thrills and no frills? Offering fantastic pleasure with every use, the BETTER LOVE Lily Vibe rabbit vibrator has the basics more than covered, featuring everything you'd ever need in a vibrating sex toy. Rechargeable, waterproof, and outright incredible, this is one toy that belongs in anyone and everyone's collection. Highlights: Dual motors to double your pleasure 10 speed modes and super quiet 100% waterproof Rechargeable (USB cable incl.) Easy, push-button operation Smooth to the touch soft silicone & ABS Phthalate-free For user manual, click here.