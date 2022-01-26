United States
Better Love
Don’t Text Your Ex
$155.99$19.99
At Ella Paradis
Bad habits die hard, but please, this Valentine’s Day... Don’t Text Your Ex! Better Love has packaged you pleasure and happiness in the shape of a heart, in a beautiful lipstick color. This vibrator has come to save V-DAY and give you all the love that you need without the regrets! . WHY IT’S BETTER THAN YOUR EX: Your Orgasm is the Only One that Matters Won’t Ghost You Knows How to Please Reliable & Consistent Only Stops When You Tell It Easy to Use - No Mind Games or Guessing Waterproof, so it goes wherever you want For user manual, click: here.