Better Love

Don’t Text Your Ex

Bad habits die hard, but please, this Valentine’s Day... Don’t Text Your Ex! Better Love has packaged you pleasure and happiness in the shape of a heart, in a beautiful lipstick color. This vibrator has come to save V-DAY and give you all the love that you need without the regrets! . WHY IT’S BETTER THAN YOUR EX: Your Orgasm is the Only One that Matters Won’t Ghost You Knows How to Please Reliable & Consistent Only Stops When You Tell It Easy to Use - No Mind Games or Guessing Waterproof, so it goes wherever you want For user manual, click: here.