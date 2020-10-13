Bestier

Bestier Computer Desk With Shelves

$149.99 $129.99

【Spacious Workstation】 - 47" length and 23.6" width desktop offers you super large working & writing space, ensures that you have enough space to work or study with comfort. 【Reversible Storage Shelves】 - 4 open shelves provide plenty of spaces for storing books, hosts, office supplies and small devices for convenient usage. The shelving units can be also fixed on the left or right as a bookcase or display shelf according to your preference. 【P2 Class MDF Board 】- Environmental- friendly P2 board meets the US CARB(California Air Resources Board) standards, not only can be waterproof, anti-scratching, more importantly, it is healthy to your family and pets, making you feel like in the forest. 【Great Storage Assistant】 - With a large table area and 4 tier shelves that can be installed on the left or the right, everything can be in reach. Some magzines, small plants,and family photos on the desk provide a comfortable and relaxing lifestyle. 【Customer Service】 - We always put customer satisfaction in our top-priority position, each customer who buys products from our store can enjoy a one-year warranty. If you have any problems with our products or services, please don’t hesitate to contact us, we’ll get back to you within 24 hours.