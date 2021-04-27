Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
Ikea
Bergenes
$3.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Ikea
Holder for mobile phone/tablet, bamboo
Need a few alternatives?
Ikea
Fyrtur
BUY
$149.99
Ikea
Ikea
Trådfri
BUY
$14.99
Ikea
Ikea
Bergenes
BUY
$3.99
Ikea
Microsoft
Surface Laptop 4
BUY
$999.99
Microsoft
More from Ikea
Ikea
Fyrtur
BUY
$149.99
Ikea
Ikea
Bergenes
BUY
$3.99
Ikea
Ikea
Solarvet Led String Light
BUY
C$29.99
Ikea
Ikea
Vitlök Flower Box With Holder
BUY
C$14.99
Ikea
More from Tech & Gadgets
Ikea
Fyrtur
BUY
$149.99
Ikea
Ikea
Trådfri
BUY
$14.99
Ikea
Ikea
Bergenes
BUY
$3.99
Ikea
Microsoft
Surface Laptop 4
BUY
$999.99
Microsoft
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted