Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
& Other Stories

Belted Workwear Leather Jacket

$349.00
At & Other Stories
Belted workwear leather jacket with seaming detailing, large flap pockets and a pointed collar. Snap button closures Wide waistbelt Length of jacket: 74cm / 29.1 (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 10/ US 4 / Small
Featured in 1 story
17 Desert-Ready Safari Jackets To Buy This Spring
by Eliza Huber