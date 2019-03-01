Search
& Other Stories

Belted Leather Trench

$499.00
At & Other Stories
Smooth leather trench jacket with large patch pockets, a leather waistbelt and front button closures. Lined Relaxed fit Pointed collar Button cuffs Length of trench: 73.5cm / 28.9 (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 10/ US 4 / Small
