Eloquii

Belted Jumpsuit

$139.95

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

Functional front placket Notch lapel Sleeveless Full length inseam High rise Inseam length is 30" Functional pockets at chest, Side seam pockets Removable waist tie Wide leg Non-stretch woven twill 98% Polyester / 2% Spandex Care: Machine wash cold gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Cool iron as needed. Import Item# 1328614