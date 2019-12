Low Classic

Belted Faux Leather Jacket

£355.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

LOW CLASSIC founder Lee Myoung Sin always takes into consideration how she can make women feel confident in her clothing, and this supple faux leather jacket definitely ticks that box. This vintage-style piece has multiple pockets and a pointed collar. Slip it over dresses, skirts and pants alike, keeping it zipped to the top and belted to define your waist.