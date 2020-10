& Other Stories

Belted Corduroy Mini Dress

£69.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Long sleeve corduroy mini dress featuring a D-ring belt, duo patch pockets and shoulder gathers for a subtle puff sleeve. Partially concealed button plaquet Button cuff closure Length of dress: 88.3cm / 34.8" (Size 36) Model wears: EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4 / Small Model height: 175cm / 5'9"