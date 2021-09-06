Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Daisy Street
Belted Blazer In Cord Co-ord
£34.99
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Part of a co-ord set Trousers sold separately Peak lapels Padded shoulders Double-breasted style Belted waist Regular fit True to size
Need a few alternatives?
Frankie Shop
Gala Cotton-corduroy Blazer
BUY
£130.00
£325.00
Net-A-Porter
The Kooples
Green Double-breasted Corduroy Jacket In Green
BUY
£455.00
The Kooples
We The Free | Free People
Everly Cord Blazer
BUY
£158.00
Free People
Bella Freud
Corduroy Bianca Jacket
BUY
£675.00
Bella Freud
More from Daisy Street
Daisy Street
Relaxed Blazer In Iridescent Co-ord
BUY
£44.99
ASOS
Daisy Street
Belted Blazer In Corduroy
BUY
$56.00
ASOS
Daisy Street
Mini Smock Dress In Ditsy Floral
BUY
£21.99
ASOS
Daisy Street
Blue Argyle Knitted Vest
BUY
£25.00
Urban Outfitters
