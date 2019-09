Laura Ashley

Bella Lace Trim Maxi Dress

£49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Vintage-inspired and sweetly styled maxi dress from Laura Ashley, available exclusively at UO. Crisp cotton construction featuring lace trim detailing at the tiered ruffle skirt + fitted bodice with a smocked panel at the back. Topped with long bell sleeves at the square neckline + hidden zipper at the side.