Belei

Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum

This multi-tasker tackles a multitude of skin needs in a single gel-like serum. A blend of five specialized hyaluronic acids helps retain moisture all day or night, while reducing the appearance of fine lines.To use, pump once onto fingertips and apply as a thin layer over the face and neck. Allow serum to absorb fully before applying moisturizer, sunscreen or makeup.Upon first use, product may take 10-20 pumps to dispense due to the consistency of this serum.