Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorKitchen
Anthropologie

Belaro Cutting Board

$68.00$29.97
At Anthropologie
Due to the handcrafted nature of this item, expect slight variation in the appearance of each unique piece. Marble, beech wood, stainless steel. Hand wash. Imported.
Featured in 1 story
These Luxe Anthropologie Home Buys Are On Sale
by Elizabeth Buxton