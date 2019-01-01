Search
Shoes Sandals
Zara

Bejeweled Mid-height Heeled Sandals

$89.90$69.98
At Zara
Black mid-height heeled sandals. Jewel embellishment. Strap upper. Thin mid-height heel.Heel height: 2.6 inches (6.5 cm)
