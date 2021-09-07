Worldincensestore

Beginners Crystal Kit, 10 Pcs In Velvet Pouch

$19.95 $17.95

This 'Beginners' Set has crystals selected that we view as the foundation of any collection. Selected for their beauty, energy and popularity, each stone represents key areas of the crystal world. Learn about each specimens energies and properties seeing which one resonates with you. A perfect introduction to crystals or just a beautiful addition to any collection at an unbeatable value. Each piece is hand selected for its quality and size. Choose the Medium size which ranges from 1" - 1.5" or the Large size which ranges from 1.5" - 2". Supplied in a Black Velvet Pouch measuring 4" x 5" allowing for ease of transport and safety. The ideal gift set for a great price. Rough Stones included: 1. Black Tourmaline 2. Blue Apatite 3. Rose Quartz 4. Carnelian 5. Citrine 6. Amethyst 7. Amazonite 8. Sodalite 9. Clear Quartz 10. Green Aventurine Comes in Black Velvet Pouch. A little about each stone: Amazonite - Amazonite stones are known for their ability to bring serenity and calmness and are great for smoothing out stress, and they are great energy filters. Amethyst - Also known as the 'Stone of Spirituality' Amethyst is one of our most popular crystals. A February birthstone Amethyst is also known as a stone to assist in alcohol recovery. For this reason it is also known as the 'Sobriety Stone'. Amethyst is associated with the Brow and Crown Chakra and has a host of metaphysical properties. Beyond all this it is, however, simply a very beautiful stone to possess - one of our favorites! Black Tourmaline - Black Tourmaline is one of the most popular metaphysical stones - for good reason. It works with the Root Chakra to ground energy and increase vitality and is a staple stone with healers. It cleanses and balances the aura and can be used in develop a positive outlook. It is associated with strength and balance. Carry black tourmaline to repel negativity as you come across it on a daily basis and keep some in your home to protect, cleanse and purify. Blue Apatite - Blue Apatite is associated with clearing the mind and improving self-expression and communication. It is a great aid in teaching. Blue Apatite inspires and helps to foster creativity. It is a great aid in balancing emotions and Chakras. Carnelian - Carnelian is a stone which is always very strongly associated with the Sacral Chakra. This powerful stone assists with increasing physical energy levels and promoting mental strength and fortitude. The stone assists with keeping one focused on the here and now and focused on today’s reality rather than past negative experiences. Citrine - This golden Citrine, like almost all Citrine sold today, has been heat treated thus making it a very useful strong and powerful stone in metaphysical work. Associated with the Solar Plexus, Sacral and Root Chakras this crystal can be used to cleanse all the Chakras. Citrine is wonderful for transmuting negative energy and for protection however it is widely known as a ‘cash stone’ to generate abundance when placed in the far left corner of a home. A wonderful powerful and versatile stone. Clear Quartz - Clear Quartz is strongly associated with the Crown and Third Eye Chakras but will remove energy blockages from all the Chakras. This versatile stone is sometimes known as the ‘Master Healer’. The stone has very many uses but is especially useful for meditation, repelling negative energy, assisting with clarity of thought. It is especially known for amplifying intention when used with crystal healing. April Birthstone. Green Aventurine - Very strongly associated with the Heart Chakra this stone is also believed by many to assist in attracting money and wealth. Rose Quartz - Rose Quartz is an extremely popular stone. Known as the ‘Love Stone’ it symbolizes unconditional love. This is a very calming, relaxing stone and is used often with the Heart Chakra. Used to attract love many people keep stones in their bedroom or carry them on their person each day. The stone will deter negative energy and restore love energy in its place. Sodalite - Associated with both the Third Eye and the Throat Chakras. Sodalite brings emotional balance and calms panic attacks. It enhances self-esteem, self-acceptance and self-trust We source our crystals from all over the world. In this set all are from Brazil except Amazonite and Blue Apatite which are both from Madagascar. Stones shown are for illustration but as these are natural items please expect some variance from item to item. Stones supplied will be very similar but not identical. FAST & FREE DOMESTIC US SHIPPING! The statements on this site have not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Any information that may be found anywhere on this site is not presented as a substitute, nor intended to be a substitute for medical advice, treatment or diagnosis. We feel that crystals can complement other therapies and support energetic well being. There alleged properties are gathered from writings, books, folklore and many other sources. They are dependent upon the attitude and beliefs of the individual. Crystals should not be used as a replacement for medical treatment. For medical advice, please consult a licensed healthcare specialist.