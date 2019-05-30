Gubi

Beetle Dining Chair - Un-upholstered - Wood Base

€339.00

At GUBI

With the introduction of the un-upholstered Beetle Chair, the collection has bloomed into a chair series with unlimited possibilities. The Beetle Chair is no longer only an upholstered chair but also available with a polypropylene plastic shell, giving it a lighter expression with notable durability at a lower price point. The chair’s subtle matte texture offers a soft tactility where its outstanding sitting comfort is obtained. Thanks to the wide spectrum of colour and base options, the un-upholstered Beetle is an ideal solution for both formal and informal spaces alike. Mix and match between the seven harmonious colours to create a personal expression. The inspiration of the Beetle Chair was found in the insect world as GamFratesi has been looking closely at the anatomy, aesthetics and movement of a beetle. The design of the chair reinterprets the characteristic elements of the beetles’ sections: shape, shells, sutures, rigid outside and soft inside.