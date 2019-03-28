Two White Bears

Two White Bears beeswax wraps are designed to replace cling-film, plastic bags, tin foil and other single use food covers. They are made from 100% sustainable materials so by using them you are helping protect our planet. The natural antibacterial properties of beeswax and jojoba oil help keep food fresh and allow the wraps to be used again and again. In tests vs cling-film these wraps leave food looking and tasting fresher. These wraps have an LFGB (German) food safe certificate My wife and I founded Two White Bears after realising that we all need to do something to reduce needless pollution and waste. So we decided to design and sell products which would make a difference. As a commitment to the environment Two White Bears will donate to climate and plastic reduction charities including Plastic Oceans and Friends of the Earth. Instructions: Use the warmth of your hands to soften the wrap and form over a bowl or piece of food. The material sticks to itself, not the item, and as the wrap cools, it creates a seal and stores food naturally. Wash in cool water with mild dish soap and air dry. Do not scrub or leave to soak in water. Do not use on meat, seafood, or excessively wet items. Do not use in oven or microwave. If the stickiness of the wraps has decreased, crumple them into a ball several times and warm them with your hands. This will re-distribute the beeswax. What are you waiting for? Add to your basket now!