MAZA

Bebe Candle Purple

Made from 100% unscented soy wax. Each candle is lovingly hand-poured by Maza at their studio in South East London. This means no two candles are exactly the same and yours may differ slightly from the image pictured. As all candles from Maza are uniquely shaped, burn time is roughly one hour for smaller candles and four hours for larger candles. Be sure to trim the wick and place a candle-proof dish beneath to catch any wax spillage. Keep your candle away from direct sunlight and heat sources such as radiators, as this will cause the wax to soften and lose their shape.