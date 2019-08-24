Say hello to holo! The Fairy Dust BeautyMarks are our first-ever holographic packet, a spritely and sparkling relative to the best-selling Freckles BeautyMarks. Most of these ethereal designs are meant to be worn on your face like freckles, eye "petals" and eye "wings" or above your eyebrows. Sprinkle some Fairy Dust on your look and watch it transcend to lustrous levels of beauty.
The designs, all hand drawn by Mr. Kate, are applied like temporary tattoos and can be cut up and worn in any way to accent your style. BeautyMarks last for 2 to 4 days and can be removed any time with body oil. The Fairy Dust BeautyMarks come in holographic silver that shines with pink, blue, gold, and other dazzling colors in the light.