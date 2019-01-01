Beautyblender

The original Beautyblender, this has become a beauty phenomenon – with its elliptical shape and super-strong sponge material allowing for flawless application of foundation, primer and BB/CC creams, it's a definite make up bag must-have. This gorgeous fuchsia incarnation will add an instant splash of colour to your cosmetic collection, applying and blending all kinds of make up products perfectly. Completely edgeless, it blends beautifully across large areas, as well as reach the smaller contours of your face. Just make sure you wet it first so that the material expands and won’t absorb your product – meaning it will end up on your face, not on the sponge. It's latex-free, non-irritating, non-allergenic, odourless, long-lasting and easily washable.