Revlon

One-step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer & Hot Air Brush

$69.99 $48.74

Buy Now Review It

PLUS - SLIMMER & SLEEKER HANDLE: With detachable design for greater control and easier storage PLUS - SMALLER HEAD SIZE: More versatile 2.4” head size, style closer to the root, & more styling options (flips, soft waves and more) PLUS - ADDITIONAL HEAT SETTING: Added medium option (low, medium, high, and cool), tailor to your hair needs with less damage, 50% less heat exposure CERAMIC + TITANIUM TECHNOLOGY: Ceramic plus titanium tourmaline helps reduce & protect against heat damage, while the charcoal activated bristles are great for 2ND day hair freshness SAFETY PLUG: Volumizer 2.0 PLUS meets U.S. safety requirements. Unit is designed for 120 Volt USA outlets only. DO NOT use a voltage converter or adapter as it will damage it CARE FOR YOUR VOLUMIZER: Clean air inlet regularly, remove hair from the brush after every use and do not wrap cord around the unit. To keep bristles in best condition let unit cool before storing You thought your mind couldn’t be blown anymore? Introducing the Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 PLUS. The PLUS is designed to give you one-step salon quality results…and then some! Dull strands won’t get a second thought from you again when you discover 75% shinier blowouts in up to half the time*. PLUS, the revolutionary oval brush head touts a bold NEW size that’s versatile enough for all hair types, gets closer to the root, and unlocks even more style. The smaller 2.4” size creates even more volume from top to bottom, and lets you blowout beyond – go classic, or add flips, soft waves and more. Ceramic Titanium Tourmaline technology works to do the most for your hair – less damage with 50% less heat exposure. PLUS, a smooth glide for easy styling (no pulling pain), consistent drying and styling, reduced frizz and silky shine, and help sealing in moisture for oh so healthy-looking strands. And, a longer-lasting motor for 40% longer life…let’s keep those blowouts coming! But that’s not all. Ready for more PLUS? OTHER FEATURES: Four heat/speed settings (low/med/high/cool) let you tailor your blowout to your hair type and styling needs. The PLUS is also travel & storage friendly with a fresh detachable design! Simply flip the easy-to-use release button, detach the brush head from the handle and go. Take control of your blowouts with the brand-new slimmer & sleeker handle and experience greater styling control. PLUS, new charcoal-infused nylon pins provide ultimate drying and styling. Easily detangle & refresh and tufted boar bristles gently grip, smooth, and add shine. PLUS, that color combo is just easy-on-the eyes. Get ready to play with the plus! The Revlon Volumizers make life easier and styling bolder! The One Step Unit is designed for 120V USA outlets only, we do not recommend use of a voltage adapter or converter, as it will damage the unit. Note wattage will vary depending on the location of use.