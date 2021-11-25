Jade Roller Beauty

Jade Roller Beauty – Jade Roller Spa

$72.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora Australia

What it is:A larger, contouring model of the jade roller in a lighter shade.What it does:This technique has been used as a meditation tool for over 5,000 years in China. It reduces inflammation and puffiness, plumps fine lines, slows the process of cell ageing by boosting cell turnover rate and increases chi by removing blockages between meridian points. This roller gives tension relief, and uplifts and tones the cheekbones, like a workout for the face.What it includes: Roller Cleaning cloth Satchel Instruction Card for technique Benefits and educational tri-fold in JRB box