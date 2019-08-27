Dove

Beauty Cream Bar

Dove White Beauty Bar combines a gentle cleansing formula with our signature ¼ moisturizing cream to give you soft, smooth, radiant-looking skin. The mild cleansers help your skin to retain its natural moisture rather than stripping it away like soap does. This Dove bar even helps to replenish nutrients that are lost during the cleansing process – where a regular soap bar might leave your skin feeling dry and tight, a Dove White Bar leaves it feeling soft and smooth. It’s not a soap – it’s a beauty bar Washing with regular soap can cause skin to feel dry, tight and irritated as some cleansing ingredients strip skin of essential nutrients. What makes Dove different? Its gentle cleansers help your skin retain its natural moisture and its mild formula is kind to your skin. For best results, lather up your Dove Beauty Bar and massage the smooth, creamy lather over your face and body before rinsing thoroughly. For soft, smooth hands, you can also enjoy regular hand-washing throughout the day with your Dove bar. Soap may dry out your hands, but the classic moisturizing formula of Dove bars will leave skin soft, smooth and radiant.