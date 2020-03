Ganni

Beads Sleeveless Top

$1195.00

Buy Now Review It

Slip-on beaded V-neck tunic in black, featuring kimono-inspired floral patchwork design and unique side slits that can be unzipped to desired length. Fits true to size Wide, loose fit Heavier weight due to beading Pair with matching bag, midi skirt, and headband Thin black lining for comfort Handmade in India The model is 179 cm/ 5'10" and wears a size 36