NastyGal

Beaded Tassel Hem Cape

$335.00 $150.75

See it through. Feel glam in our cape, with sparkling beaded detailing and a statement fringe feature which creates enchanting movement. Style it with denim shorts and cowboy boots for a stellar festival look. Beaded Tassel Hem Cape Sparkling Beaded Design Statement Tassel Hemline High Neckline Hook and Eye Front Fastening Model wears a size M (US size 6/UK size 10). SKU: #BGG17308