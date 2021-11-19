Exweup

Beaded Phone Straps

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

【Lovely Design】These phone charm are made of colorful smiley beads,evil eye beads,yin yang beads,heart beads,star beads,fruit beads and so on.It is a lovely design for women and girls to make them more attractive.Package include:2 pcs phone lanyard. 【Size & Material】The perimeter of the phone lanyard is about 25cm(9.84”)+5cm(1.97”).They made of faux pearl+acrylic beads+ polymer clay,string together with strong nylon rope, not easy to break off. 【Application】The phone charm strap is strong enough to withstand items such as cell phones, wallets,cameras, MP3, keychains,car keys , handbags and other items.And it is also a cute decoration of your clothes.This is a cute daily accessory for women and girls. 【Easy to Use】You can loop the strap through your mute button hole or other opening side of your phone case.It can be easily attached to any phone cases. 【Best Gift】It’s a best gift for your girlfriend,wife,mother,daughter on birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, graduations, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day.They must be happy and sweet if you give them it.And it is a best decoration to make you more attractive on summer.