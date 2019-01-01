Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Zara
Beaded Minaudière
$59.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Featured in 1 story
Your Guide To Finding The Right Evening Clutch
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Mango
Croc-effect Bag
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Bucket Bag Canvas In Blu/creme
$410.00
from
Mansur Gavriel
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Shopper With Metallic Clasp
$79.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Coach
Cady Crossbody
$295.00
from
Coach
BUY
More from Zara
DETAILS
Zara
Long Linen Dress
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Flat Cage Slingbacks
£19.99
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Metallic Polo Sweater
£19.99
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Satin Skirt
£69.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Shoulder Bags
DETAILS
DTBG
Dtbg Laptop Tote Bag
$69.99
$30.98
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Dagne Dover
Ryan Laptop Bag
$135.00
from
Dagne Dover
BUY
DETAILS
Think Royln
Editor Tote
$148.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Only Leather Goods
Leather Laptop Bag
$112.00
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
Looking For A Swimsuit That Fits Your Vibe & Your Body Type? Take...
Let's be real: Finding that perfect swimsuit — you know, the one that makes you feel confident, stylish, and ready for whatever — is no easy feat. But
by
Kelly Agnew
Fashion
Topshop Is Closing All Its U.S. Stores
Topshop announced a major shake-up today. According to BBC, the British retailer is shuttering 23 stores throughout the UK and all of its 11 Topshop and
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
H&M’s Latest Designer Collab Is Rihanna-Approved
If H&M's collaboration with Swedish brand Eytys was its coolest so far, then its latest partnership is definitely the most glamourous. Vogue is reporting
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted