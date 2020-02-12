Beaded Bird Tassel Earrings

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

At

HANDCRAFTED: These earrings are woven from fringe, crystal, resin and bamboo, Each earring takes workers 20 minutes to knit, With red, black, white and pink threads, Very light design will make your ears more comfortable EXCLUSIVE DESIGN: Each earrings can reflect your uniqueness, The company has its own designers, Each product is our exclusive design, Please keep our "Best lady" brand in mind when buying IDEA GIFTS: Very light design and beautiful appearance, Best gifts for Birthdays, Anniversaries, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day or any other festivals, very popular with women and girls APPLICABLE SCENE: It’s very suitable for daily wearing, wedding, date, prom or any occasions you want to be more charming and get more compliments OUR SERVICES: Please contact our 24-hour service team for any questions, We will work things out for you in the first place, We'll get a full refund if you are not satisfied with the goods