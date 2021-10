Tower 28

Beachplease Luminous Tinted Balm

Tower 28 BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm delivers long-lasting, buildable color in a luminous, second-skin finish. This silicone-free formula is made with skin-loving plant-based ingredients like green tea extract and aloe vera extract that gives a skincare boost with every application. Inspired by the colors of the Santa Monica sunset. No cakiness, no harsh lines – just beautiful, sun-kissed skin.