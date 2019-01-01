Urban Decay

Nail the golden goddess look every time with Beached Bronzer from Urban Decay. Dust this silky powder onto your face or all over your body for a beachy, sunkissed look. Urban Decay’s finely milled, super-soft formula applies smoothly, doesn’t streak, and creates a radiant glow that locks into place. These universally flattering matte shades provide sheer, natural-looking coverage every time. Its HPP (Highlighter Performing Pigments) Technology is long-lasting and provides rich color with the perfect level of coverage.