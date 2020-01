Madewell in Residence x Plant Planet

Beach Towel

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

For our Madewell in Residence series, we commissioned original designs from some of our very favorite artists. LA-based Claire Nereim of Plant Planet specializes in minimalist takes on classic botanicals. Printed with juicy summer fruits, this exclusive towel is made of supersoft 100% cotton terry cloth and has a handy loop for hanging up to dry after the beach. 60"L x 30"W. Cotton. Import. L9583