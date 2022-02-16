The Frankie Shop

Bea Boxy Blazer

$345.00

Color: Forest Green Very Oversized Blazer Boxy, A-Line Silhouette Notch Collar. Double Back Vent Single Breasted Closure 96% Poly, 4% Span Lining- 100% Poly Dry Clean By The Frankie Shop. Imported Product Measurements: 30" Length in XS XS- 20" Shoulder, 52" Bust S- 21" Shoulder, 54" Bust M- 21" Shoulder, 56" Bust L- 22" Shoulder, 58" Bust Model is 170cm/ 5'7" wearing size XS