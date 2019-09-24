Sharing just got a lot cuter.
The award-winning original beautyblender in a fun limited-edition heart shaped package, meant to be shared with your bestie. You’ll fall in love with the fun and functional heart-shaped packaging, which doubles as storage for your blender. The perforated back allows for air circulation so your blender can dry properly.
The exclusive aqua-activated™ material provides an airbrushed application and absorbs minimal product, so your favorite formula lands on your complexion, not your sponge. This category-creator is a nine-time Allure Best of Beauty award winner.
