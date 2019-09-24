Product information
Our signature formula is now a cult favourite all over the world. Unparalleled in its velvety richness, Baume de Rose is considered the 'Rolls-Royce' of lip balms. With its delicate, rose-scented fragrance and decadent texture, the balm leaves a subtle, non-sticky shine. In an instant, lips are transformed with long-lasting smoothness and a plumped-up appearance.
Ingredients
Application
For generous coverage, apply directly to lips with your fingertips. To strengthen nails and repair dry cuticles, apply generously and massage the nails and nail edges. Then, push back cuticles for a more defined look and to stimulate nail growth. For a more intense treatment, apply a thick layer onto nails and leave to sink in overnight.
Delivery & Returns