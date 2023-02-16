Being For Skin And Soul

Bath Salt Spa Gift Set Collection

A collection of transformative bath salts that offer relaxation for the mind & body while detoxing and hydrating skin. SPA EXPERIENCE AT HOME: Discover a unique bath experience inside each glass bottle. All three blends are made with detoxifying Dead Sea salt, which is enhanced with carefully chosen essential oils and botanicals to relieve tension, lower stress, and replenish the body. Elevate your self-care routine or give the complete collection already packaged for gifting as a gift. ✔RELAX: Relieve stress and soften skin as you soak into the sweet, mild spice of STILL. The meditative, nourishing blend includes vibrant Himalayan pink salt, ylang ylang, and floral geranium oil. ✔ RESTORE: The woodsy, warm DRIFT salt blend invites you to surrender to total relaxation. Dark Hiwa Kai Hawaiian black lava salt promote natural healing while atlas cedarwood and juniper berry gently relax muscles so you can unwind and release soreness with every breath. ✔ENERGIZE: The minty, cool salt blend of FLOAT combines cleansing French green clay with peppermint and cypress essential oils to pull out toxins while helping you to breathe deeply into the moment for an instant invigorating boost. AROMA: STILL: Sweet & Mild; DRIFT: Woodsy & Warm; FLOAT: Minty & Cool USES: Full Size: Yields 4-6 baths per bottle. Use as much as desired. PACKAGING: Packaged in 3 apothecary glass bottles with wooden scoop. Net Weight: 227g per bottle EXCEPTIONAL QUALITY: All LIVE BY BEING products are Vegan, Cruelty-free, handmade in Texas from all-natural GMO-free ingredients, certified organic when possible, and sourced sustainably in the USA. 100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION: We are confident that you will be completely satisfied with our products, which is why we stand behind every single item that we sell. If you are not completely satisfied with your purchase reach out to us directly and we will make it right.