Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Marni
Basket Bag
$160.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Saks Fifth Avenue
Need a few alternatives?
Kate Spade New York
Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Everything Large Tote
BUY
$358.00
$398.00
Kate Spade
Loewe x Howl's Moving Castle
Small Leather-trimmed Basket Tote
BUY
$590.00
mytheresa
AllSaints
Allington Straw Tote
BUY
$139.00
Revolve
Marni
Tropicalia Small Tote
BUY
$995.00
Shopbop
More from Marni
Marni
Tropicalia Small Tote
BUY
$995.00
Shopbop
Marni
Og Chore Jacket
BUY
$644.00
$1074.00
mytheresa
Marni
Shopping Two-tone Leather-trimmed Canvas Tote
BUY
£174.00
£290.00
Net-A-Porter
Marni
Tropicalia Straw & Leather Summer Tote Bag
BUY
$995.00
Neiman Marcus
More from Totes
Kate Spade New York
Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Everything Large Tote
BUY
$358.00
$398.00
Kate Spade
Loewe x Howl's Moving Castle
Small Leather-trimmed Basket Tote
BUY
$590.00
mytheresa
AllSaints
Allington Straw Tote
BUY
$139.00
Revolve
Marni
Tropicalia Small Tote
BUY
$995.00
Shopbop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted